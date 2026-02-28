The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 41,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $2,713,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 534,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 103,062 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 120,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,816,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $380.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.