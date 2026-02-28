Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $292.97 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.45. The firm has a market cap of $265.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

