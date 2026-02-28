Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Made Tech Group had a negative return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%.
Made Tech Group Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of LON MTEC opened at GBX 41.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.62. The company has a market cap of £61.58 million, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.90. Made Tech Group has a 12 month low of GBX 21.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 42.
Made Tech Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Made Tech Group
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.