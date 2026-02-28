Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Made Tech Group had a negative return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%.

Made Tech Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of LON MTEC opened at GBX 41.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.62. The company has a market cap of £61.58 million, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.90. Made Tech Group has a 12 month low of GBX 21.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 42.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform. It serves central and local government, housing, health and care, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

