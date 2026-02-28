Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Eagle Financial Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Financial Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $43.00 price target on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.76%.The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.38%.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: EFSI) is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.