TD Cowen Lowers PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $34.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRCT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.99. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 31.02%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vega Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a multi?year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. PROCEPT outlines $390M–$410M revenue target for 2026

Company outlined a multi?year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. Positive Sentiment: Certain sell?side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Analyst updates (summary)

Certain sell?side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Q4 earnings highlights

Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor?day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Investor Day slideshow

Investor?day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Negative Sentiment: EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re?priced near?term growth expectations. Q4 miss coverage

EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re?priced near?term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short?term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Analyst downgrades and price target changes

Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short?term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A securities?fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk?tolerant buyers. Ademi LLP investigation notice

A securities?fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk?tolerant buyers. Negative Sentiment: Shares reached a new 52?week low and traded at elevated volumes around these announcements, reflecting broad selling pressure and a reassessment of near?term execution and guidance credibility. 52-week low coverage

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.