Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $9.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.
Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 6.6%
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.52 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group
In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $32,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,222.87. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,877,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after acquiring an additional 323,831 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000.
Shoals Technologies Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Shoals Technologies Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Shoals announced a deployment of critical power systems with ON.energy for a leading AI data?center operator — a diversification into high-margin, non-solar infrastructure demand that supports longer-term revenue visibility. Shoals Technologies Group and ON.energy to deploy critical power systems for leading AI data center operator
- Positive Sentiment: Shoals reported record Q4 revenue of $148M (up ~38.6% YoY) and full?year revenue growth of ~19%, showing demand for its balance?of?systems products remains strong even as margins are pressured. Shoals reports record $148 million Q4 revenue, full-year growth of 19%
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage shifted toward neutral/hold: BNP Paribas Exane raised Shoals to “Neutral,” and Benzinga summarized broader analyst expectations — the coverage signals caution rather than conviction. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas Exane
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Barclays issued new price targets ($8.50 and $9.00 respectively), providing upside from the current level but maintaining cautious stances. These anchor expectations but are not outright buys. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target from $11.00 to $8.50 and kept a neutral rating — a downgrade in valuation that puts near?term upside expectations lower and can pressure the stock. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Shoals posted an EPS miss (reported $0.10 vs. $0.14 expected) and shares gapped down after the print; investors are focused on margin pressure and whether profitability will reaccelerate. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Broader solar sector headwinds—tariffs, shifting federal energy policy and softer-than-expected demand—are weighing on investor sentiment for suppliers like Shoals. This sector narrative is amplifying the stock’s decline. Solar Stocks Crashed This Week. Why the Problems Could Last.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.
Read More
