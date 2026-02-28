Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Shares of PTGX opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 2.26.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 282.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis T. Williams sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $1,483,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,936.50. This trade represents a 69.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 46,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $3,840,855.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,401.60. The trade was a 43.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 203,167 shares of company stock valued at $16,889,199 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 99,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on PTGX from $108 to $113 and maintained an “overweight” rating — a sizable upside signal from a major bank that supports continued buying interest. Article Title

Barclays raised its price target on PTGX from $108 to $113 and maintained an “overweight” rating — a sizable upside signal from a major bank that supports continued buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP bumped its target from $102 to $112 with a “market outperform” call, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment and adding short-term demand pressure. Article Title

Citizens JMP bumped its target from $102 to $112 with a “market outperform” call, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment and adding short-term demand pressure. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target from $90 to $100 and kept a “buy” stance — another price-target lift that supports upward momentum. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target from $90 to $100 and kept a “buy” stance — another price-target lift that supports upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially raised its FY2026 EPS view (to $4.18 from $3.40) and sharply lifted Q3 2026 EPS to $3.60 (from $0.05), while reiterating a “Buy” rating and a $117 target — a near-term earnings upgrade that investors may view as validation of upcoming revenue/catalyst expectations.

HC Wainwright materially raised its FY2026 EPS view (to $4.18 from $3.40) and sharply lifted Q3 2026 EPS to $3.60 (from $0.05), while reiterating a “Buy” rating and a $117 target — a near-term earnings upgrade that investors may view as validation of upcoming revenue/catalyst expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup: a Benzinga piece summarizes analyst views across eight firms, useful for context but not a direct catalyst. A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook

Coverage roundup: a Benzinga piece summarizes analyst views across eight firms, useful for context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also cut several longer-term and quarter-specific estimates: Q4 2026 EPS was lowered sharply to ($0.71) from $2.04, FY2027 and FY2028 forecasts were reduced (to -$2.06 and -$2.08 respectively), and FY2029/FY2030 targets were trimmed dramatically — signaling greater model uncertainty and potential volatility in multi-year expectations.

HC Wainwright also cut several longer-term and quarter-specific estimates: Q4 2026 EPS was lowered sharply to ($0.71) from $2.04, FY2027 and FY2028 forecasts were reduced (to -$2.06 and -$2.08 respectively), and FY2029/FY2030 targets were trimmed dramatically — signaling greater model uncertainty and potential volatility in multi-year expectations. Negative Sentiment: Smaller cuts: HC Wainwright nudged Q2 2026 EPS down to $1.98 from $2.03 and trimmed FY2029/FY2030 estimates significantly — these revisions highlight sensitivity in the firm’s forecasting and could temper enthusiasm if investors focus on the downgraded out-years.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral ?4?7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

