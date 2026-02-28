ODDITY Tech’s (ODD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODD. Barclays dropped their price target on ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.73.
ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODDITY Tech
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ODDITY Tech by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 353,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 142,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,423,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,551 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ODDITY Tech News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ODDITY Tech this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and sales growth topped some estimates (reported 23.5% y/y sales growth), showing demand resiliency even as margins were pressured by investments. Oddity’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margin Remains Under Pressure
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an overweight stance (despite lowering its target), which signals at least one major shop still sees multi-quarter upside vs. today’s price. Benzinga coverage of KeyCorp rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Several firms reduced price targets but left constructive/neutral ratings (Evercore to in-line, JPMorgan reaffirmed neutral at a lower PT), leaving mixed analyst tone rather than uniform sell-side abandonment. Finviz coverage of analyst changes
- Negative Sentiment: Management cut Q1 2026 revenue guidance by roughly 30%, triggering the sharp market reaction and major downward re-pricing of forward expectations. Oddity Tech (ODD) Is Down 55.0% After Cutting Q1 2026 Revenue Outlook By About 30%
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America and other brokers cut ratings (BoA to underperform with $10 PT); multiple downgrades and removed “bull” ratings have pressured sentiment. BoA downgrade / coverage summary
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple investor law firms (Pomerantz, DJS, Schall) have opened investigations into ODD, increasing legal risk and potential liability concerns for shareholders. Pomerantz investigation notice DJS Law Group notice Schall Law Firm notice
- Negative Sentiment: Sell-side notes and market commentary point to an ad-algorithm change reducing near-term sales; headlines and downgrades highlight risk to the sales trajectory. Investing.com: ad algorithm change coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Shares set a new 52?week low amid the wave of downgrades and the guidance cut, reflecting heavy selling and elevated volatility. AmericanBankingNews: 52-week low report
About ODDITY Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.
Further Reading
