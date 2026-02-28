ODDITY Tech’s (ODD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODD. Barclays dropped their price target on ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. ODDITY Tech has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $657.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ODDITY Tech by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 353,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 142,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,423,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,551 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

