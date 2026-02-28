Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

QBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation. The company’s Media segment is involved in the operation of over-the-air television network and specialty television services; provides soundstage and equipment rental, and post-production services for the film and television industries; prints, publishes, and distributes daily newspapers; operates news and entertainment digital platforms and a music streaming service; publishes and distributes magazines; produces and distributes audiovisual content; and operates an out-of-home advertising business.

