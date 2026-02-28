T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $241,594.65 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

G Michael Sievert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Monday, February 23rd, G Michael Sievert sold 13,911 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $3,061,393.77.

On Thursday, February 19th, G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $217.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $268.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.