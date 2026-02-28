Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Up 155.7% in February

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,883 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the January 29th total of 14,032 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,796 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,796 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNT opened at $3.46 on Friday. Senstar Technologies has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $80.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Senstar Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Senstar Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Senstar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 49.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies is a global provider of physical security solutions, specializing in perimeter intrusion detection and video security management. The company develops and markets a comprehensive suite of sensors and systems designed to protect critical infrastructure, commercial facilities and government sites from unauthorized access and potential security threats. Its core technology offerings include fiber optic sensing, fence-mounted detectors, microwave barriers and advanced video analytics, which can be deployed independently or fully integrated into existing security frameworks.

Among its flagship products are fiber optic perimeter intrusion detection systems that use optical sensing to detect disturbances along fences or perimeter lines, as well as active infrared and microwave sensors that create virtual detection zones.

