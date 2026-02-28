Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and traded as high as $12.51. Man Wah shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 187 shares.

Man Wah Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of upholstered furniture. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company primarily develops and produces a range of sofas, recliners, sectionals and related home furnishings. Man Wah’s operations encompass research and development, automated manufacturing processes and quality control, enabling it to maintain consistent standards across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio includes leather and fabric upholstery, modular seating systems and motion furniture designed for residential and contract applications.

