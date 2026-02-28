Financial Review: Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH)

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for XCHG and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCHG 1 1 0 0 1.50 Star Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCHG N/A N/A N/A Star Group 4.16% 23.03% 7.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XCHG and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares XCHG and Star Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCHG $42.20 million 1.76 -$11.94 million ($0.08) -15.63 Star Group $1.78 billion 0.24 $73.50 million $1.58 8.17

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than XCHG. XCHG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

XCHG has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Group beats XCHG on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited, branded as XCharge, is a company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture, and sell electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions under the X-Charge name in Europe, China, the United States, and other international markets. The company focuses on DC fast-charging infrastructure, including its C6 and C7 series chargers and Net Zero battery-integrated fast-charging systems, and also provides related software upgrades and hardware maintenance services for EV manufacturers, energy companies, and charge point operators. Founded in 2015, XCHG positions itself as a global provider of integrated EV charging solutions that combine high-power charging with smart energy management.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

