So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 893,385 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the January 29th total of 503,976 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Inc operates a leading digital marketplace and community platform focused on the medical aesthetic industry in China. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2013, the company connects consumers seeking cosmetic treatments with a network of accredited clinics, licensed physicians and beauty service providers. Its online ecosystem offers a wealth of educational content, peer reviews and before-and-after galleries designed to help users make informed decisions about aesthetic procedures.

The company’s platform is accessible via web and mobile applications, where users can browse service packages, compare providers, read expert articles and schedule appointments directly through an integrated booking system.

