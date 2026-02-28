Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.11. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 256,889 shares trading hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.