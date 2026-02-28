Insider Selling: McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells $2,066,731.29 in Stock

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCDGet Free Report) EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $340.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.19. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $341.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald's last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Key McDonald’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Street support: JPMorgan raised its price target to $325 and remains constructive, giving buy?side validation and likely contributing to bullish flows. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Promotions and LTOs driving traffic: The U.S. rollout of the “Big Arch” supersized burger and national $1 McMuffin promotions are generating buzz and should lift short?term visits and digital engagement, supporting revenue and comp trends. Article Title Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Loyalty and digital momentum: Coverage highlights McDonald’s rewards and app-driven promotions are improving visit frequency and ticket, a structural tailwind for margins and recurring sales. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Dividend income visibility: Management confirmed a $1.86 quarterly dividend (ex?div March 3, payable March 17), supporting demand from income?oriented investors. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst estimate moves from Zacks: Zacks updated numerous quarterly and FY2027/28 EPS estimates — lifting some full?year/quarter forecasts while trimming others. The net effect is ambiguous for near?term sentiment but shows analysts are actively re?modeling. (Zacks coverage also discusses value strategy sustaining traffic.) Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Product novelty tests: International menu items and limited?time offers can boost visits but their incremental margin impact is uncertain; useful for short?term traffic but not a proven long?term earnings catalyst. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Executives disclosed sales (including a recent sale by Joe Erlinger), which can spook some investors even if part of routine diversification. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Regional ad controversy: A Ramadan ad in Germany showing empty boxes drew criticism — a reputational headline that may pressure local sentiment but is unlikely to materially affect global fundamentals. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

