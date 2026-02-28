Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seaport Research Partners raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $120.00 target price on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $800,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,384. This represents a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 181,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $18,859,002.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,950,563.46. This represents a 42.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,931 shares of company stock worth $22,535,763. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hasbro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

