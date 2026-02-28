Analysts Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $390.55

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Elevance Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV stock opened at $320.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.23 and a 200-day moving average of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

