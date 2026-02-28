Chardan Capital Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $16.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

IOVA stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Orion Investment Co increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 1,856,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 35.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

More Iovance Biotherapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY results beat expectations — Iovance reported Q4 product revenue of ~$87M (30% growth Q/Q) and full?year revenue up ~61% to ~$264M; GAAP EPS was less negative than expected (Q4 EPS roughly -$0.18 vs. consensus -$0.22). Investors are treating the print as evidence that Amtagvi commercial sales and the company’s growth trajectory are real. IOVA Beats on Q4 Earnings & Sales

Q4 / FY results beat expectations — Iovance reported Q4 product revenue of ~$87M (30% growth Q/Q) and full?year revenue up ~61% to ~$264M; GAAP EPS was less negative than expected (Q4 EPS roughly -$0.18 vs. consensus -$0.22). Investors are treating the print as evidence that Amtagvi commercial sales and the company’s growth trajectory are real. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and development catalysts — the stock popped on 50% ORR data and Iovance’s plan for a registrational sarcoma study, reinforcing upside from clinical progress beyond commercial sales. That data-driven message contributed materially to today’s buying. Pipeline Progress & ORR Data

Pipeline and development catalysts — the stock popped on 50% ORR data and Iovance’s plan for a registrational sarcoma study, reinforcing upside from clinical progress beyond commercial sales. That data-driven message contributed materially to today’s buying. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and estimate lifts — HC Wainwright raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS assumptions and maintains a Buy/$9 target; Citizens JMP upgraded Iovance to Outperform. Upgrades and higher price targets amplify demand from institutions and momentum traders. Raised to Outperform at Citizens Jmp

Analyst upgrades and estimate lifts — HC Wainwright raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS assumptions and maintains a Buy/$9 target; Citizens JMP upgraded Iovance to Outperform. Upgrades and higher price targets amplify demand from institutions and momentum traders. Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing/commercial ramp explained — reporting and coverage highlighted the Philadelphia factory ramp as a key reason sales can scale, reducing execution risk around supply and supporting the narrative that Iovance is transitioning from pure pipeline to a commercial-stage company. Philadelphia Factory Explains Surge

Manufacturing/commercial ramp explained — reporting and coverage highlighted the Philadelphia factory ramp as a key reason sales can scale, reducing execution risk around supply and supporting the narrative that Iovance is transitioning from pure pipeline to a commercial-stage company. Neutral Sentiment: High trading and options activity — unusually large options and stock volume signaled speculative interest and positioning around the earnings/catalyst news; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a sustained fundamental change by itself. Unusually Large Options Volume

High trading and options activity — unusually large options and stock volume signaled speculative interest and positioning around the earnings/catalyst news; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a sustained fundamental change by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Management investor outreach — Iovance announced presentations at TD Cowen and Barclays conferences (early March), which could provide additional color but are routine post?earnings investor engagement. Conference Presentations

Management investor outreach — Iovance announced presentations at TD Cowen and Barclays conferences (early March), which could provide additional color but are routine post?earnings investor engagement. Negative Sentiment: Very large and rising short interest — short interest jumped ~24.8% to ~131M shares (~36.9% of float) with a ~14.6 day cover ratio, leaving the stock vulnerable to volatility and squeezes; this elevated shorting is both a risk (pressure on future upside if sentiment reverses) and a potential amplifier of rapid moves. (data reported 2/25)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor?infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN?144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late?stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next?generation TIL programs such as LN?145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)?related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non?small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor?reactive lymphocytes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.