HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 15,343 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

