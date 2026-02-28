Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$197.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$199.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$178.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$187.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$179.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$202.33.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$196.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$188.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$178.90. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$121.31 and a 1 year high of C$204.57. The firm has a market cap of C$139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

