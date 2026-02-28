HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMSL. MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 145,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TMSL opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.23. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

