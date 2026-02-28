HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 52,328 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

