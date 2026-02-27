SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,875.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 298,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,286.91. The trade was a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.7%

SXC stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.98. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.10). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. SunCoke Energy's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunCoke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high?quality, low?sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

