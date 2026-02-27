Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Major Shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp Buys 13,061 Shares

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp purchased 13,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $169,270.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,673,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,603,272.32. This represents a 0.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Engine Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Engine Capital Management, Lp purchased 124,797 shares of Orthofix Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,566,202.35.

OFIX stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 3,510,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,217,000 after acquiring an additional 663,278 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 85,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,923 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,648,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFIX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Orthofix Medical from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Here are the key news stories impacting Orthofix Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Engine Capital Management (a major shareholder) purchased a meaningful stake: 124,797 shares at ~$12.55 (~$1.57M) on Feb. 24 and an additional 13,061 shares at ~$12.96 on Feb. 25, raising its holdings and signaling confidence from a large investor. Engine Capital purchases OFIX shares

Analysts trimmed targets but left constructive ratings: Canaccord cut its target from $24 to $20 (still a “buy”) and Barrington trimmed $18?$17 (“outperform”); consensus remains mixed (average target ~$18.25). These cuts reduce upside expectations but maintain conviction among some analysts. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed materially: OFIX reported $(0.06) EPS vs. $0.44 expected; revenue roughly in line but the EPS shortfall and negative margins/ROE pressured sentiment and sparked an intraday sell-off. Shares down after earnings miss

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

