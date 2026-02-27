Short Interest in Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL) Grows By 127.4%

Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the January 29th total of 2,990 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,789 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,789 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire 500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Inspire 500 ETF by 896.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire 500 ETF by 1,907.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire 500 ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $355,000.

Inspire 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTL opened at $263.80 on Friday. Inspire 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $672.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.77.

Inspire 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

Inspire 500 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7576 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.

