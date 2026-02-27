Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Price

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.
Donaldson Stock Performance
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 10.25%.The business had revenue of $896.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930-4.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Donaldson
In other news, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $51,828.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $39,741.38. The trade was a 56.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,822,392.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,115.72. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 5,112.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3,680.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Donaldson
Here are the key news stories impacting Donaldson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Top-line growth — sales were up year?over?year and management reported record sales in parts of the business, showing demand resilience even as margins came under pressure. Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Sales Amid Margin Pressures
- Positive Sentiment: Management says the Facet Filtration acquisition should be accretive in FY2027, which supports longer?term revenue/earnings upside if integration goes to plan. Rich Multiple And Weak Results Put Donaldson In The Penalty Box
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released the full earnings release, GAAP results and slide deck showing the quarter included a few one?time items; GAAP EPS and non?GAAP adjustments are detailed in the press materials. Donaldson Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Sales and Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst review/metrics: several note key metric details and provide context on margins, revenue mix and the effect of tariff timing — useful for investors doing deeper due diligence. Donaldson (DCI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Negative Sentiment: EPS and revenue shortfall — reported EPS missed consensus ($0.83 vs ~$0.90) and revenue was roughly in line but slightly below expectations, which triggered investor concern. Donaldson’s (NYSE:DCI) Q4 CY2025 Earnings Results: Revenue In Line With Expectations But Stock Drops
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut — FY2026 EPS guidance (3.93–4.01) came in below Street consensus and revenue guidance skewed conservative, prompting downward revisions to near?term earnings expectations. Donaldson shares sink after revenue miss, lowered profit outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and leverage concerns — management flagged margin compression (especially in Industrial Solutions), and the Facet Filtration purchase increases leverage near 1.8–2.0x with accretion only expected next fiscal year; investors penalized the premium paid. Rich Multiple And Weak Results Put Donaldson In The Penalty Box
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short interest rose ~25% in February, increasing selling pressure and days?to?cover; this pressure can amplify downside on weak prints. (data compilation)
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.
Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.
