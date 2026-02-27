Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Price

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $112.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 10.25%.The business had revenue of $896.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930-4.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $51,828.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $39,741.38. The trade was a 56.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,822,392.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,115.72. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 5,112.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3,680.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Donaldson

Here are the key news stories impacting Donaldson this week:

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.