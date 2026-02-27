FY2028 Earnings Forecast for CDW Issued By Zacks Research

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of CDW in a report issued on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the information technology services provider will earn $11.96 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $123.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.87. CDW has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.13. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CDW by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 599,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,448,000 after acquiring an additional 430,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1,622.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,948,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,274,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $1,081,658.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,838.70. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

