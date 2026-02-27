Robert Stallings Acquires 20,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $442,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 335,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,113.82. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $101.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $327.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.09 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

