ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Financial Comparison

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salzgitter and ZK International Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $10.83 billion 0.32 -$381.12 million ($0.40) -16.00 ZK International Group $71.24 million 0.12 -$3.98 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ZK International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salzgitter.

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZK International Group has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Salzgitter and ZK International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 1 4 3 1 2.44 ZK International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of ZK International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and ZK International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter -2.09% -4.31% -1.83% ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZK International Group beats Salzgitter on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

