Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$60.75 and last traded at C$60.41, with a volume of 653926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$61.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

