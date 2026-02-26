Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Trading Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.7050. Approximately 490,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 766,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.75) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $174.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.04%.Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 444,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,387.80. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $47,846,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3,028.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company’s portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

