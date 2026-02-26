kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 283041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

KSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, kneat.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.60 million, a P/E ratio of -208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.00.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.00 million during the quarter. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. On average, analysts predict that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end.

