Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 61000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparton Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property. The company also engages in the vanadium redox flow battery; Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and provision of drilling services.

