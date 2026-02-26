Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Zephyr Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

