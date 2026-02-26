Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Trading Down 11% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) were down 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.12. Approximately 1,969,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,897,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Aj Teague bought 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 106,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,835.45. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,225.75. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

