Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 23,133 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $142,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,666,732,000 after acquiring an additional 246,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.1%

SHW opened at $356.98 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.77 and a 200-day moving average of $346.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $420.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

