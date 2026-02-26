Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $494.82 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $505.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.17 and its 200 day moving average is $474.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.6131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

