Tourism Holdings Limited (THL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Tourism Holdings Limited (ASX:THL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 109.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $412.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Tourism Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a tourism company in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through New Zealand Rentals, Action Manufacturing, Tourism Group, Australia Rentals, United States Rentals, Canadian Rentals, UK/Europe Rentals, and Other segments. It engages manufacture, rental, and sale of motorhomes, campervans, caravans, and other tourism related activities. In addition, the company engages in the recreational vehicle (RV) rental business in Australia, as well as rents motorhomes, campervans, and engages in other tourism related activities.

