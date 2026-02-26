Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,649,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,692 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $92,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its position in Pfizer by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

