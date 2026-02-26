TD Asset Management Inc Sells 7,586 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $120,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total value of $2,818,429.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,927,036.16. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE MKL opened at $2,077.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,019.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,621.89 and a 52-week high of $2,207.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,100.00.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

