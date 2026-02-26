Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.22.

MMSI opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $107.27. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.77 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q4 beat — Merit reported $1.04 EPS vs. $0.96 consensus and revenue of $393.9M (vs. $390.8M), with margins expanding and Cardiovascular, U.S. and EMEA sales strong. This fundamental beat supports upside.

Raised FY 2026 guidance — company set EPS guidance of $4.01–$4.15 vs. street ~$3.73, signaling stronger forward earnings potential that underpins valuation.

Analyst upgrade — Barrington Research raised its price target to $109 and gave an "outperform" rating, signaling consensus upside from current levels.

Strategic update — Merit projects 6%–8% revenue growth for 2026 while divesting its DualCap business to sharpen focus on global platform strength; this is strategically constructive but will take time to flow to results.

Analyst commentary notes — coverage writeups (TipRanks/Yahoo summaries) emphasize the strong quarter and upbeat outlook even where price targets were adjusted, suggesting analysts remain broadly constructive.

Price target chop adds volatility — Needham trimmed its PT to $101 from $108 (kept Buy), and mixed analyst PT moves introduce near-term selling pressure and uncertainty despite fundamentals.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

