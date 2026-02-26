Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of LCID opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 2,398.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,469,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,885,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

