Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Repligen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Repligen Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,181. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 upside — Repligen beat estimates: EPS $0.49 vs. $0.44 and revenue $197.9M, up ~18% year-over-year, with management pointing to solid organic growth and margin improvement heading into 2026. Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 upside — Repligen beat estimates: EPS $0.49 vs. $0.44 and revenue $197.9M, up ~18% year-over-year, with management pointing to solid organic growth and margin improvement heading into 2026. Positive Sentiment: Management tone still constructive — company commentary and call highlights describe a “confident growth path” for 2026 even as management set more conservative guidance, supporting the view that execution remains intact. Earnings Call Summary

Management tone still constructive — company commentary and call highlights describe a “confident growth path” for 2026 even as management set more conservative guidance, supporting the view that execution remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: Street notes and transcripts available — multiple call transcripts and analyst notes are published (transcripts on Yahoo/Seeking Alpha/Insidermonkey), giving investors detailed visibility into demand trends and margin drivers but no new catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Street notes and transcripts available — multiple call transcripts and analyst notes are published (transcripts on Yahoo/Seeking Alpha/Insidermonkey), giving investors detailed visibility into demand trends and margin drivers but no new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance below consensus — Repligen set FY26 EPS guidance of $1.93–$2.01 and revenue $810–$840M versus consensus ~2.06 EPS and ~$823M revenue, which appears to be the primary driver of investor disappointment. Press Release

FY2026 guidance below consensus — Repligen set FY26 EPS guidance of $1.93–$2.01 and revenue $810–$840M versus consensus ~2.06 EPS and ~$823M revenue, which appears to be the primary driver of investor disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trim price targets — Several firms cut targets after the guide: UBS lowered its PT to $195 (still Buy), Barclays to $175 (Overweight), and Wells Fargo to $180 (Overweight); the cuts reflect a more cautious near-term outlook despite continued positive ratings. Analyst PT Cuts

Analysts trim price targets — Several firms cut targets after the guide: UBS lowered its PT to $195 (still Buy), Barclays to $175 (Overweight), and Wells Fargo to $180 (Overweight); the cuts reflect a more cautious near-term outlook despite continued positive ratings. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — some houses keep Buy/Overweight but other analysts highlight limited upside at current valuation (Canaccord maintained a Hold with $165 PT), reinforcing pressure on the stock while investors reprice growth vs. valuation. Analyst Note

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

