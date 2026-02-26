ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ODD. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ODDITY Tech from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of ODD opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.18. ODDITY Tech has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.11 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 7.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the third quarter valued at $40,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results beat street estimates — ODD reported $0.20 EPS vs. the $0.14 consensus and revenue grew ~23.8% year-over-year, showing continued underlying profitability and margin strength.

Company reported record full-year 2025 results, demonstrating the business can scale revenue and earnings when acquisition economics are stable.

Truist reaffirmed a "hold" rating but slashed its price target from $80 to $18, signaling analysts are cutting future expectations even where coverage remains neutral.

Massive Q1 revenue downgrade: management guided Q1 revenue around $187.7M vs. consensus ~$323M — a large shortfall that triggered the share selloff and raises near‑term growth risk.

Ad-partner algorithm change caused an abnormal spike in customer-acquisition cost (CAC); management warned this will materially hit Q1 sales (reports state ~30% impact), undermining short-term unit economics.

Multiple analyst downgrades (Jefferies, Needham) to "hold" following the guidance/ad-cost shock — further reduces investor conviction and may limit buying interest until guidance stabilizes.

Two law firms (Ademi LLP and Johnson Fistel) announced investigations into potential securities‑fraud claims tied to company disclosures — this raises legal risk and increases uncertainty for investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

