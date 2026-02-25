The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $289.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.260-1.360 EPS.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. 299,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,359. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $222,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

Featured Stories

