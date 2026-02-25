HealthStream Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) executives highlighted accelerating revenue growth, a rising outlook for 2026, and strategic investments in platform interoperability, career networks, and artificial intelligence during the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call.

Fourth-quarter results influenced by CEO stock grant

CFO Scotty Roberts said fourth-quarter revenue reached a record $79.7 million, up 7.4% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA increased 16.4% to $18.8 million. GAAP profitability, however, was pressured by accounting treatment tied to a stock contribution made by CEO Robert A. Frist Jr.

During the quarter, operating income fell to(down) and net income declined to(down), with diluted EPS ofversusa year earlier. Roberts attributed much of the decline to the CEO’s contribution ofof personally owned stock to support employee equity awards, which resulted inof non-cash compensation expense andin employer taxes and administrative costs. He noted the grant created no dilution for shareholders other than the CEO.

On a non-GAAP basis, HealthStream reported operating income of $6.2 million (up 31.7%), net income of $5.4 million (up 9.5%), and non-GAAP EPS of $0.18, up $0.02 year over year.

Core products drive subscription growth; legacy declines continue

Subscription revenue rose 8.2% in the quarter, while professional services revenue declined 11.6%. Management said subscription growth was supported by strong performance across several products, with quarterly revenue growth of:

CredentialStream: up approximately 21%

up approximately ShiftWizard: up approximately 31%

up approximately Competency Suite: up approximately 27%

Roberts said some of the growth in CredentialStream and ShiftWizard came from customer conversions off legacy credentialing and scheduling applications. Legacy application revenues declined 27% year over year in the quarter. Frist later added that, in 2025, CredentialStream revenue “edged out” the combined revenue contribution of all legacy credentialing products, and ShiftWizard revenue exceeded the combined contribution of legacy scheduling products—trends he expects to continue in 2026.

The company also pointed to growth in remaining performance obligations (RPO), which increased 11.2% to $691 million from $621 million a year earlier. Roberts said HealthStream expects about 39% of RPO to convert to revenue over the next 12 months and 67% over the next 24 months.

Gross margin declined to 63.8% from 66.2%, which management attributed to higher cloud hosting and software licensing costs—primarily related to CredentialStream and the hStream Platform—along with the impact of the CEO stock grant. Roberts said the grant reduced gross margin by $1.3 million, or about 170 basis points.

Acquisitions, capital allocation, and balance sheet

HealthStream completed two acquisitions in the fourth quarter: Virsys12 in October and MissionCare Collective in December. Roberts said the two acquisitions contributed $1.6 million of revenue in the quarter, and the company expects roughly $13 million of inorganic revenue in 2026 based on existing deals.

He detailed transaction terms, including $11.4 million of cash paid for Virsys12 (with up to $4 million of additional contingent cash consideration over three years) and $24.6 million of cash plus $4 million in common stock paid for MissionCare (with up to $10 million of additional contingent cash consideration over three years).

HealthStream ended the quarter with $57 million in cash and investments, down from $92.6 million in the prior quarter, reflecting capital deployment including $35.1 million for acquisitions and $6.8 million in capital expenditures. The company also returned capital through $5 million of share repurchases in the quarter and $0.9 million in dividends. Roberts said the remaining $5 million under a $10 million repurchase authorization was completed in January 2026. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.035 per share, a 12.9% increase over the prior dividend, payable March 20 to shareholders of record March 9.

2026 guidance calls for continued growth

For 2026, management guided to revenue of $323 million to $330 million, net income of $20.4 million to $22.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $73 million to $77 million. Roberts said the revenue range implies growth of 6.2% to 8.5%, with first-quarter growth expected to be about 8%. He also said quarterly revenues are expected to improve sequentially through the year, with higher growth in the first half than the second half due primarily to acquisition timing in 2025.

The company guided to capital expenditures of $31 million to $34 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 22%. Frist noted the guidance did not include any acquisitions that might be completed during 2026, while emphasizing the company’s cash position, an untapped line of credit, and no long-term debt as flexibility for M&A.

AI, platform strategy, and expanding career networks

Frist spent a significant portion of prepared remarks and Q&A discussing AI and how he believes HealthStream is positioned relative to industry change. He argued the healthcare workforce is expanding—particularly nursing—citing Bureau of Labor Statistics figures discussed on the call, and said that dynamic supports demand for HealthStream’s workforce-focused tools.

He also stressed the importance of HealthStream’s role as a “system of record” for learning and credentialing data, noting customers are increasingly using the company’s Learning API (included in hStream subscriptions) to push third-party learning records into HealthStream to consolidate workforce development data. In credentialing, he said customers often refer to the company as a “single source of truth.”

On proprietary data, Frist pointed to the company’s career networks. He said NurseGrid is adding about 2,000 new nurses per week and has more than 670,000 monthly active users, which he described as roughly one out of five nurses in the U.S. Frist also said MissionCare’s myCNAjobs is being introduced as HealthStream’s newest career network, aimed at recruiting and retaining CNAs and other caregivers, and will use hStream ID to help caregivers manage longitudinal records across applications and employers.

In Q&A, Frist described an interoperability example tied to myClinicalExchange: a widget in the MyTeam application that alerts hospital managers when students are on-site for clinical rotations and provides background details, which management said helps convert rotations into recruiting opportunities. Frist said myClinicalExchange revenue has grown substantially since acquisition, describing it as a growing business.

On pricing, Frist said HealthStream has rolled out contractual price escalators across renewals and new contracts, calling them an industry norm and saying they can help customers by smoothing budget planning across multi-year agreements.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream’s platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company’s core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

