Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.050-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,615. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

