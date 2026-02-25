JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $74,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $376.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $382.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

