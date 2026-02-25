Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.9% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $696,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,500.0% during the third quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VTV opened at $206.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

